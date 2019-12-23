Service was held at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec 23, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at York Cemetery; visitation was held Monday, Dec. 23, at the funeral home.
Gerald Wayne Reese, age 93, of Harrison, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21 (2019) at Somerset Senior Living at Harrison. He was born Saturday, Jan. 30, 1926, in Toole, Texas, to Grover and Johannah Clyde Ward Reese.
Wayne was a member of Harrison First Baptist Church and was a veteran of World War II operating landing crafts for the US Navy. He worked 45 years installing, servicing, engineering and selling fire sprinkler systems and became vice president of Gulf Automatic Sprinklers/Gulf Colorado before retiring.
After retirement, Wayne moved to Harrison in 1997, with his wife Bobbie Ray, who passed away in 1998. He married Dorothy on June 2, 2001, at the Arkansas Baptist Boys Ranch in Harrison. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and teasing his grandchildren and was a deacon at Samuel Place Baptist Church in Texas
Wayne is survived by his wife, Dorothy Beverly Reese, of the home; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael Wayne and Pamela Reese, of Minnesota; his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Joel Ferguson, of Texas; stepsons, Steve ( Lori) Cox and Doug Cox; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Bobbie Ray Reese; and two sons, Gary Reese and infant Gregory Scott Reese.
Pallbearers were Michael Ashlock, Buck Martin, Joe Krakowiak, Jonathan Krakowiak, Wyatt Ashlock, Ryder Reese Ashlock, Paul Markus, Edward Harmen and Gabe Schenz.
Honorary pallbearers are the Men’s Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church, Dr. Blake and Amanda Chitsey, and the staff and employees at Somerset Senior living
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
