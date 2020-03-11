Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall; visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Geraldine Nell Drewry, 81, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, March 10 (2020) at Harrison Rehabilitation and Health.
The daughter of the late Adam James and Nettie (Gasaway) Jackson was born Sept. 6, 1938, at Landis. She was the mother of Gerald Drewry and James Drewry, and the late Judith Ann Anderson.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
