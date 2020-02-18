Geraldine Norton Whitt

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Maplewood Cemetery, with arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel.
Geraldine Lee (Whitsett) Norton Whitt, of Harrison, died on Monday, Feb. 17 (2020) at Hillcrest Home. She was 91 years old.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Maplewood Cemetery. The Rev. DC Adams will officiate.
Born on Aug. 20, 1928, in Plainview, Texas, Geraldine was the daughter of Gerald Wheeler and Willie Mae (Watson) Whitsett.
She moved to Boone County with her grandparents, Ethel and Earnest Whitsett, after the dust bowl of the 1930s.
Geraldine was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Harrison.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Clyde Norton and Cleat Whitt; daughter, Jennie Sue Norton-Davis; granddaughters, Kathryn Lee Norton Franks and Laura Elisabeth Papaconstandinou; brother, W.D. Minter; and her parents.
Survivors include three sons, James Robert Norton (Kay), Dennis Norton (Judy) and Douglas Norton; four daughters, Jane Cash (Larry), Colleen Hickman, Karen Whitt and Michelle Papaconstandinou; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Pat Minter.
She raised her children with love, dedication, strength and courage.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 220 North Arbor Drive, Harrison, AR 72601 or Hillcrest Home, 1111 Maplewood Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
The family would like to thank the Hillcrest Staff for their loving care.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
