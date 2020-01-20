Service was held Monday, Jan. 20, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel in Yellville; she was laid to rest in Bruno Cemetery next to her beloved Coy.
Geraline (Milligan) Phillips, 95, of Bruno, passed peacefully on Friday, Jan. 17 (2020) at the Twin Lakes Therapy and Living Center in Flippin.
She was born Aug. 26, 1924, in Bruno, the daughter of Howard and Alma (Carson) Milligan. She married Coy Phillips and together they raised a family and worked on the family farm. Geraline also worked at Mar-Bax Shirt Factory, was a cook for Bruno School, and worked at Baxter Labs in Mountain Home.
She enjoyed gardening and crocheting and attended the Yellville Church of Christ.
Geraline is survived by her sons, Coy Dwayne (Patsy) Phillips, of Joplin, Missouri, and Terry (Regina) Phillips, of Bruno; brother, Jimmy "Red" (Nevalane) Milligan, of Yellville; her five grandchildren whom she was affectionately known and loved as "Granny": Mike (Michelle) Phillips, of Harrison, Tina (Bobby) Holtby, of Bruno, Stephanie (Andy) James, of Flippin, Kim D. (Stacie) Phillips, of Neosho, Missouri, and Tammy Lane Phillips, of Joplin, Missouri; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Coy; brother, Pat Milligan; sister, Sybil Avey; and great-granddaughter, Jessica Phillips.
Funeral service was held Monday, Jan. 20, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel in Yellville. She was laid to rest in Bruno Cemetery next to her beloved Coy.
Memorials may be directed in her memory to Bruno Cemetery, C/O Joann King, 66604 Highway 125 South, Yellville, AR 72687 or Nanney Cemetery Association, C/O Arvest Bank, P.O. Box 325, Yellville, AR 72687.
