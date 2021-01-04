There will be an open visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with the family present from noon to 1 p.m.; graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Gassville Cemetery.
Gertrude Elizabeth Thomas, age 97, of Harrison, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2 (2021) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in. Harrison.
The daughter of Benjamin and Jennette (Poynter) Wells was born in East Cotter, on Oct. 9, 1923. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, William Thomas, and her daughter, Donna Copeland.
Masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to your favorite charity.
