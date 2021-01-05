Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with the family receiving friends from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Gassville Cemetery.
Gertrude Elizabeth Thomas, age 97, of Harrison, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2 (2021) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jennette (Poynter) Wells and Benjamin Wells; sister, Versal Cunningham; and baby brother, John Willis Wells, of East Cotter.
Survivors include her husband of 73 years, William “Bill” F. Thomas, of the home; daughter, Donna Copeland and her husband, David, of Harrison; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Gertrude was born on Oct. 9, 1923, in East Cotter. After completing high school, she moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where she worked for 14 1/2 years in the offices of a wholesale firm. She met William in Kansas City and they married in 1947. They moved to Harrison around 1960. Gertrude enjoyed being a devoted homemaker, she loved family, and enjoyed celebrating birthdays and holidays. She was a member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with the family receiving friends from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Gassville Cemetery. The Rev. Robert Shaddox will officiate. Honorary pallbearers include family and friends.
Per COVID-19 guidelines masks and social distancing are required at visitation and the graveside service, for everyone’s safety.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Gertrude.
Commented