Gina Dawn Austin, of Harrison, passed away on Sunday, March 8 (2020) at her home. She was 59 years old.
The daughter of Wayne Jones and Betty (Looney) Gardner was born on April 16, 1960, in Torrence, California.
Gina was loved by everyone who knew her. She enjoyed sewing and playing games.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Gary Brasher; one sister, Trish McGuairk; and stepmother, Rae Jones.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Spencer Austin; one daughter, Mistie Piatt; one son and his wife, Daniel and Megan Goff; two grandchildren, Hailey and Karinne Piatt; two sisters, Doreen Jones and Rhonda Willis; three nephews, Cody Jones, Zachary Brasher and Cori Sager; one niece, Libbie Austin; one sister-in-law, Hilary Brasher; and mother-in-law, Gladys Austin.
Service will be held at a later date.
