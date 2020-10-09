Visitation with Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Gina Lynn Gregory Rose passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6 (2020) at her home in Beaumont, Texas.
Gina was born on March 12, 1960, at Little Rock, to Seth and Linda Sue Ruff.
She was preceded in death by her father, Seth Ruff.
She is survived by husband, Rob Rose, of Beaumont, Texas; sons, Jacob Gregory, of Beaumont, Texas, Matthew Gregory, of Springfield, Missouri, and Michael Allen Rose, of Columbia, South Carolina; daughter, Ashley Michell Rose, of College Station, Texas; grandson, Wyatt Rose; mother, Linda Sue Ruff, of Harrison; brother, Scott Ruff, of Shell Knob, Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews and family.
Visitation with Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Gina will be remembered for her zest for life, her love of family and friends and all of her pets!
