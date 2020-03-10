Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Dongola Cemetery near Marshall; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home of Marshall.
Glen Charles Elliott, age 76, of Marshall, passed from this life on Monday, March 9 (2020) at Hospice of the Hills in Harrison.
The son of the late James Lonnie Elliott and Doskie Mae Sanders Elliott was born on Nov. 13, 1943, at Searcy County. He was the husband of Karen Eaton Elliott, of the home.
