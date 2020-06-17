A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Sexton Cemetery in Mt. Judea; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Glen D. Campbell, 75, of Bergman, died at home, surrounded by family on Monday, June 15 (2020).
Glen was a loving husband and father. He was a dedicated teamster over-the-road trucker until he retired, to his farm.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lunie Carroll and Ida Jewell Campbell, and a sister, Delores Moenning, of Mt. Judea.
Glen is survived by his wife, Rose Campbell, of 19 years; a daughter, Taffy Olah, and her son, Chad Campbell.
He is also survived by grandchildren, Krystal and Kalub, and two great-grandchildren, Daemyn and Cario. Two brothers also survive Glen: Donnie Campbell, of Harrison, and Warren Campbell, of Flower Mound, Texas, and sister, Debbie Wegener, of Desoto, Kansas.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Sexton Cemetery in Mt. Judea.
Condolences can be left at DiamondStateCremation.com .
