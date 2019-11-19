At his request, a private family gathering will take place to celebrate his love for his family. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
Glen E. Biarnesen, 85, formerly of Diamond City, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15 (2019).
To honor his love for our country, donations to Wounded Warriors may be sent to: c/o Biarnesen,
P.O. Box 1081,Diamond City, AR 72630.
The son of the late Fred and Edna Biarnesen was born April 15, 1934, at Chicago, Illinois. He was the husband of Harriet Wing Biarnesen.
