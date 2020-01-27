Arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Glen R. Kibbe, of Harrison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23 (2020) at Hospice of the Hills House. He was 76 years old.
The son of Clyde and Irene (Burks) Kibbe was born in Cotter, on Nov. 27, 1943.
Glen enjoyed gardening and collecting sports cards. He also worked for Levi Strauss and Pepsi and as a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Harold C. Kibbe.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Kibbe, of the home; three daughters, Glenda Lawrence and husband Brian, Sandra Jean Richesin, and Brenda Jane (Richesin) Johndraw and husband, Wayne, all of Harrison; and one grandson, Cody Ray Lawrence.
