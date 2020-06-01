Glenda Saxon

A Celebration of Life service will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Minnie Harris Park Stage in Harrison.
Glenda Gale Saxon, born on Aug. 27, 1948, went to be with her best friend Jesus on Thursday, May 28 (2020).
Glenda lived in the Harrison area since 1980 where she worked several years at the Carroll County Times in Berryville before joining FedEx in Harrison in April 2005.
Glenda was known by all for her bubbly personality and calm spirit. She loved everyone she met, but most of all she loved Jesus and her family.
Glenda is survived by her Harrison family, Cynthia Waterhouse, Misty and Darin Finley, Sara Waterhouse, Destiny Walker, and Ember Molina; Monte Waterhouse and his children Elizabeth, Hanna, and John, of Oklahoma, Maryan and Steve Pannell, of Osage, Rebecca Bowman, of Springfield, Missouri; and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Minnie Harris Park Stage in Harrison. Please bring a chair or blanket to join in the celebration.
For more information or to contact the family please email: Glenda.memories@gmail.com .
Commented