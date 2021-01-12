Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with burial at Maple Leaf Cemetery at a later date.
Leslie Glenn Bramley, age 91, of Harrison, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at the Arkansas Veterans Home in Fayetteville.
The son of Kenneth and Elise (Glenn) Bramley was born in Santa Monica, California, on March 13, 1929. He was a resident of the area for the last 42 years, moving from California in 1978. He attended Harrison First Baptist Church.
Glenn had a distinguished 23-year career in the U.S. Navy, enlisting on his 17th birthday in the U.S. Navy's V-5 aviation mid shipman's program. In 1950, he won his wings as a Naval Aviator. He served his country in the Vietnam War and Korean War with 18 deployments and flew 93 Combat Missions. He served as a Nuclear Weapons Officer on the first Nuclear Submarine, the USS Enterprise, in 1965, the maiden 6-month voyage on the Mediterranean Sea. He flew into 27 countries to get people to show off the USS Enterprise and ended his career flying 6,374 total flight hours.
He completed many years of education, including Flight Training from February 1948 to October 1949; General Line School from December 1952 to July 1953; obtaining a Bachelor of Science in radiation biophysics from the University of Kansas from 1959-1961 and Aviation Safety Officer School from March 1957 to May 1957.
Glenn was highly decorated during his military career, receiving the following awards, badges, commendations, citations and campaign ribbons; Distinguished Service Order, Bronze Star, Navy Unit Commendation-2 stars, China Service Medal-Extended, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal, Korean Service Medal-2 stars, Vietnam Service Medal-3 stars, National Defense Service Medal-1 star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and a United Nations Medal.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 62 years, Barbara Ann Bramley.
Glenn is survived by his sons, Robert Bramley, Richard Bramley, Thomas Bramley and daughter, Stacey Bramley; 16 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with Mike Moore officiating. Burial will be at Maple Leaf Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
