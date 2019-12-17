Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel in Allen, Texas, with interment at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the funeral home.
Glenn Houston Smith, of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13 (2019) at the age of 85.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1934, to Weller Gwindolin Smith and Christine Elizabeth (Corry) Smith in McKinney, Texas. Glenn married Ilda Jean (Kinser) Smith on Jan. 8, 1955, in Westminster, Texas. He worked at the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years, ultimately serving as Postmaster for Harrison, at the time he retired.
Glenn then spent 15 years developing real estate and building homes, and served one term as president of the Homebuilders Association. He was a Deacon in churches in Princeton, Texas, and Harrison, and vice president of the Joy Sunday School in his current church.
Glenn was a woodworking expert, who built many guitars, ukuleles, fine furniture pieces, toys, etc., mostly as gifts to family and friends. He was also a member of the Harrison Ukulele band and a lifetime member of the Case Collector Club. Glenn also enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Jean Smith, of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas; children, Cindy Welborn and her husband, Doug, of Point, Texas, Michael Smith and his wife, Amy, of San Diego, California, Kathy Bolton and her husband, David, of Point, Texas, and Mark Smith and his wife, Christie, of McKinney, Texas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Beth Ann Bolton, Shirly Eastham, and Barbara Pierce; brothers Roy Smith and Herman Smith; as well as numerous other loving family members and friends, and his Joy Sunday School class at Holly Brook Baptist Church at Holly Lake Ranch, whom he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Weller and Christine Smith.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel in Allen, Texas. Interment is to follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, adjacent to the Chapel. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Glenn's name, the family suggests a donation to the Lottie Moon Christmas Fund or a charitable organization of the donor's choosing. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com .
