Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Crawford Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the funeral home.
Glenn Robert Guynn, age 87, peacefully entered into glory on Sunday, Nov. 29 (2020) at his home in Everton.
He was born on Oct. 5, 1933, in El Paso, Texas, the first surviving son of Glenn Melvin and Annie Laurie (Daniel) Guynn.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and an infant brother.
Glenn attended elementary and high school in El Paso and, at the age of 18, joined the Air Force. He was trained as an aircraft mechanic. He was sent to England on his first overseas tour of duty. On a cold December day, he stopped in a cafeteria for coffee and a sandwich and it was there that he met a waitress, Frances Teresa Higham. They were married on July 28, 1956, and spent the next 62 years loving and supporting one another. Glenn’s duties took him to many parts of Europe, Asia and the Middle East. When his family could not safely go along, Frank, (as Frances was known to the family), cared for their home and five children.
Glenn attained the rank of Senior Master Sergeant in the Air Force, and after 26 years of service, he retired and moved the family to Everton. He quickly took a job in maintenance at Twin Lakes Vo-Tech School in Harrison where he was a respected and valued employee for many years. He then retired again, but never stopped working. As a skilled craftsman, Glenn always had a project planned and could fix anything, as evidenced in his home and families houses where hutches, chests, shelves, etc. are treasured. He especially enjoyed fishing and camping, but above all was a devoted follower of his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Everton Baptist Church.
Glenn is survived by his five children, Bob Guynn, Donna Rhodes and husband Chuck, Danny Guynn and wife Rhonda, Paul Guynn and wife Vickie, and David Guynn and wife Emmy; his two brothers, Dan Guynn and wife Lynn and Wes Guynn and wife Nona; his sister, Barb Olin and husband Bill; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many friends who will greatly miss him.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Interment is at Crawford Cemetery.
Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Commented