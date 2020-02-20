A memorial graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in early April; arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Gloria Pauline Copeland Gillam, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18 (2020) at Arkansas Hospice at St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs.
She was born Nov. 27, 1956, in Harrison, the daughter of Paul and Verma (Dell) Copeland. Gloria is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Ronda Gillam, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and her grandson, Brian Gillam, of Colorado Springs.
