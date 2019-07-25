A graveside service will be held at a later date at Gass Cemetery; arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Glyn Dean McDougal, age 85, of Harrison, passed away Friday, July 19 (2019) in Harrison.
He was born Feb. 28, 1934, in White County, the son of Andrew and Willie Agnes (Pittman) McDougal.
His parents; four brothers, two sisters and his step-grandson, Trevor McKibben, preceded him in death.
Glyn was a 20-year U.S. Army veteran having served in both the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He received many medals including the Combat Infantry Bronze Star and the Army and Presidential Commendation. He was a Master Mason for 64 years. Glyn worked at Duncan Parking Meter after his retirement from the military, where he was lovingly known as “Sarge.”
Glyn is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rebecca Sue (Rand) McDougal, of Harrison; his daughters, Linda Sue Phillips and Johnny Shipman, Nadean and David Raney, and Pam and Jim Harp; his step-daughter, Tracey and Dallas Montgomery; and his sister, Fledra “Shorty” Enloe.
Glyn is also survived by his grandchildren, Tony Jones, Mandy and Brandon Lowry, Ryan and Wendy King, Nikki and Lendel Smith, and Talley and Gabe Berry; his great-grandchildren, Madison Jones and fiancé Harley Sisco, Morgan Jones, Kiersten Lowry, Kenzye Lowry, Taylor King, Tanner King, Tyler House, Laityn Smith, Gabriella Berry, and Leyla McKibben; and a host of other family.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Gass Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
