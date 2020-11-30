Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Hilltop Cemetery; open visitation will be throughout the day on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Gonzalo “Poncho” Leal, of Harrison, went home to be with his beloved wife, Judy, on Sunday, Nov. 29 (2020). He was 91 years old. He was born in Cadereyta, Mexico, on May 14, 1929.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Hilltop Cemetery. Tim Cooper will officiate. Pallbearers are David Steffen, Cory Leal, Levi Skiver, Josh Cook, Tim Heard and Anthony Gonzales. Honorary pallbearers include Marty Donely, Mark Leal and his McDonald’s family.
He worked as a chef for many years in Illinois before moving to Harrison, where he retired from McDonald’s, on Main Street, after 40 years. Gonzalo was a member of Gaither Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Maria, who passed away by illness; and his second wife of 50 years, Judy.
Survivors include four sons, Terry, Kevin, Scott and Shawn Leal, all of Harrison; four daughters, Betty Steffen, of Wisconsin, Kim Leal, of Illinois, Diane Gonzales, of Harrison, and Stephenie Heard, of Bentonville; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gaither Baptist Church.
