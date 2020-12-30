Graveside services will be private; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Grace Turney Cash Arnold, age 91, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27 (2020).
The daughter of Thomas and Maude (Hensley) Cash was born on Aug. 15, 1929, at Richland. She was the wife of the late Brough Arnold.
She is survived by her daughters, Anita Grace Arnold Gray, Betsy Rice Bohannan and Candice Cash Barker.
Graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your church or favorite charity in her memory.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
