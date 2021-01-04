Services were Monday, Jan. 4, at Maplewood Cemetery, under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Grace Turney Cash Arnold, age 91, of Lexington, Kentucky, moved from earth to a heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
You would consider yourself blessed if you were born into the family where Grace Arnold was the matriarch and homemaker.
Grace was born at Richland on Aug. 15, 1929, as the youngest of eight children of Thomas Gunner Cash and Maude Hensley Cash. Grace graduated from St. Joe High School with honors. She married Brough Arnold on Dec. 25, 1948. That marriage produced three daughters.
Grace was an exemplary daughter, trustworthy sister, devoted wife and tireless loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Skilled as a seamstress, she created beautiful clothing and gifted in design, she decorated her home tastefully. Grace was a talented cook and homemaker. She thought of her family members needs before her own and gave of her time and talents unselfishly.
Grace and Brough provided a faith filled secure home for their daughters. They were married 42 years before Brough was promoted to heaven. After her husband’s death, Grace continued to walk with the Lord and trust Him to be her Provider and Protector. God was faithful and saw her needs were met through her devoted family.
In addition to her husband, Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Maude Cash; three sisters, Dollie Taylor, Vada Campbell and Ada Watts; and four brothers, Woodrow Cash, Waldo Cash, Troy Cash and Leo Cash.
Raising a family in love and faith has an effect that echoes down the corridors of time into the next generations. That is the kind of success in this life that has measure on earth and produces eternal rewards.
Left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Anita Grace Arnold Gray, Betsy Arnold Rice Bohannan and Candice Cash Arnold Barker. Grace has a rich legacy of seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Services were Monday, Jan. 4, at Maplewood Cemetery. The Reverend James Arnold Jr., presided.
Pallbearers included Jeremy Rice, Bradley Rice, John I. Gray IV, Will Barker, Andrew Barker and Dwaine Campbell.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your church or favorite charity in her memory.
Arrangements were under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented