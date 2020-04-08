Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Mo.; memorial service will be held at a later time.
Grant James Vanveldhuizen, 42, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, April 7 (2020) at his home.
He entered this life on July 12, 1977, in Orange City, Iowa, the son of the late Edwin VanVeldhuizen and Wanda (Altena) Brisco. He is survived by his brother, Brett Hendrickson, of Pennsylvania, and stepfather, Verlin Brisco Jr., of Pyatt.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Harrison.
