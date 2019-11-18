Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
Gregory Daniel Baxter, 26, of Jasper, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10 (2019) at Jasper.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in memoriam of Greg at Coffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 581, Jasper, AR 72641.
The son of Rebecca Prince and Jeffrey Brooks was born Nov. 25, 1992, at Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is survived by his fiancée and mother of his children, Emily Berger, and his children, Jacoby Hudson and Margaret Baxter.
