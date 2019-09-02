Gregory Tabor

Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: Noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Gregory Lynn Tabor, of Harrison, passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 30 (2019) at his home. He was 58 years old.
Visitation will be at noon followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. both on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Holt Memorial Chapel. Mike Moore will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Leaf Cemetery. Pallbearers are Derek Simpkins, John Boles, Harold Cope, Jim Tabor, Rick Tabor and Tim Moore. Honorary pallbearers are Rue Tabor and Freddie Smith.
The son of EJ and Jewel (Griffin) Tabor was born on Feb. 6, 1961, in Harrison.
Greg was a member of Crossroads Community Church. He enjoyed trout fishing and camping, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Zebbie Tabor, of the home; one son and his wife, Michael and Amber Tabor, of Harrison; two daughters and their husbands, Dana Tabor and John Boles, of Harrison, and Amanda and Derek Simpkins, of Harrison; three brothers, James “Rue” Tabor and wife Twilla, of Mountain Home, Jim Tabor and wife Debbie, of Bergman, and Rick Tabor, of Harrison; two sisters and their husbands, Linda and Freddie Smith, of Wichita, Kansas, and Sandy and Harold Cope, of Harrison; and four grandchildren, Karley, Macey, Lincoln and Griffin.
