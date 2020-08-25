A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at New Hope Cemetery in Omaha; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Gustavee “Gussie” Goodnight was born on July 25, 1933, and passed away on Friday, Aug. 7 (2020) at the age of 87.
She is survived by a son, Ricky Poor.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation, these places were dear to Gussie’s heart; Tetelestai House, P.O. Box 420, Omaha, AR 72662 or Omaha First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 86, Omaha, AR 72662.
