Gustavee “Gussie” Goodnight was born on July 25, 1933, and passed away on Friday, Aug. 7 (2020) at the age of 87.
Gussie was best known as the lunch lady and served countless meals to students and teachers over the years at Omaha School, where she worked until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, casino trips, basketball games, and just being near her family and friends. Everyone was welcome in her home, where you could always find a crowd of family and friends eating good meals and playing cards.
Gussie was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Woods and Nola Jones; her husbands, Delbert Poor and Ted Goodnight; her daughter and husband, Beverly and Ron Stone; her grandchild, Rodney Poor; and her great-grandchild, Chase Pardeck.
She is survived by a son, Ricky (Becky) Poor; grandchildren, Melissa Stone Pardeck, Jamie (Marietha) Stone and Shane (Maranda) Poor. She had nine great-grandchildren, Trey Stone, Brooklyn Stone, Maddie Pardeck, Nick Launius, Payton Hopper, Morgan Hopper, Colton Poor, Rebekah Poor and Lexi Poor; and one great-great grandchild, Aurora Launius.
She was loved by all who knew her.
We would like to say a special thanks to everyone at Newton County Nursing Home. Gussie was loved and cared for so well!
A graveside service will be conducted by her family at 11 a.m. Aug. 29, at New Hope Cemetery in Omaha.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation, these places were dear to Gussie’s heart; Tetelestai House, P.O. Box 420, Omaha, AR 72662 or Omaha First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 86, Omaha, AR 72662.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
