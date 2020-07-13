Service: Graveside at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: Open on Monday, July 13, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Gwendola Marie (Wilburn) Tennyson, of Harrison, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 11 (2020). She was 86 years old.
An open visitation was held throughout the day on Monday, July 13, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Maplewood Cemetery. Steve Powers and Beau Bennett will officiate. Pallbearers are Carl Dean Curtis, Matthew Tennyson, Bazze Hickman, Jay Hickman and Emerson Alspaugh.
The daughter of Marvin and Robbie (Ray) Wilburn was born on May 12, 1934, in Pyatt. Gwendola graduated from Pyatt, in 1951 where she excelled in basketball and graduated Salutatorian of her class.
On March 20, 1964, she married her beloved, Jack Tennyson.
Gwendola loved flowers and gardening. In 1968, she and her sister, Audrice, opened Sisters Flower Shop. With her love of flowers, long hours, and business sense, they made it a very successful business. She loved working weddings and could always remember every couple she worked with. After retirement, she continued her love of flowers and working in her gardens. She was a past member of the 20th Century Club.
She had a deep love of the Lord and her church and her love of family was always at the forefront of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Tennyson; brothers, Dean and Deuford Wilburn; and sister, Audrice (Wilburn) Stonecipher.
Survivors include her sister, Imogene Payne, of Portland, Oregon; son, Chuck (Tammy) Tennyson; daughter, Lisa (Ed) Alspaugh, all of Harrison; grandchildren, Matt (Leslie) Tennyson and Jaclyn Tennyson, all of Atlanta, Georgia, Kristen (Jay) Hickman, of Harrison, and Emerson Alspaugh, of Fayetteville; five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sue Tennyson, Sandy (Herb) Lair, and Kathryn Wilburn, all of Harrison; and a host family friends.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented