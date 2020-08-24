Gwendolyn Paulette Bailey

Service: Graveside at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Alpena Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest.
Gwendalyn Paulette Bailey, age 65, of Alpena, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22 (2020) at home.
She was born Nov. 22, 1954, in Concord, the daughter of Harland and Oza Vick (Snow) Bailey.
Paulette grew up in Alpena and attended Alpena Schools. She worked a number of years as an embroideress for Best Sports in Fayetteville. Paulette loved to go dancing and spending time sitting on her porch. She enjoyed watching old westerns such as “Bonanza,” “Gun Smoke” and “Little House on the Prairie.” Most of all Paulette loved her family.
She is survived by her three children, daughter Rockie and husband Mark Calico, of Huntsville, son, Lee Bryant and wife Trisha, of Omaha, and daughter Katrina Williamson and husband Chad, of Omaha; her grandchildren, Karina Prouty, Eric and Kayla Williamson, Lydia and Marcus Bryant; great-grandchildren, Brantlee and Baby Eastman; two brothers, Cotton Bailey and wife Lucille, of Alpena, and Corkey Bailey and wife Wanda, of Osage, two sisters, Faye Smothers and husband Kenny, of Green Forest, and Bobbie Young and husband John, of Alpena.
Paulette was preceded in death by her parents, Harland and Oza Bailey; brothers, Tim, Harvey, George and Binky Bailey; and sisters, Jean Starkey and Billie Wilcox.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Alpena Cemetery, with her nephew, Ryan Smothers, officiating and interment following. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest.
Due to COVID restrictions, mask will be required (over age 10) for those attending the visitation and attendance will be limited to 60 people at one time.
