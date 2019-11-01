Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Sand Hill Cemetery; Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the funeral home.
Haley Jade Eddings, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29 (2019) at the age of 13.
The daughter of Monica (Eddings) Wolfe was born at Harrison on May 24, 2006. She was an 8th-grader at Valley Springs School.
Haley loved to read and anything purple; it was her signature color. She was a KPOP music fan and loved the KPOP culture. She was trying to learn Korean and had dreams of being a Korean exchange student someday. She loved cats, especially her cat Rosé. Haley was humorous and quick witted. She was mature and responsible and a great big sister. She meant the world to her sisters. She cared about others, always more concerned with their feelings than her own.
She was preceded in death by her grandma, Peggy Eddings; her great-grandma, Connie Kilgore; her great-great-grandma, Inez Bartlett; and her great-great-grandpa, Ernie Bartlett.
Haley is survived by her mother, Monica Wolfe; her sisters, Sophia Nicholson and Lexi Wolfe; her grandpa, Roger Eddings; her uncle, Trevor Eddings; a host of cousins and many friends who loved her and will miss her.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with the Rev. Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Kody Fout, Eric Wilson, Clayton Wilson, Shawn Collins, Domenic Goulet and Cody Hog.
Honorary pallbearers are Trevor Eddings and John Lowery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at Coffman Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses or to the Haley Eddings Benefit Account at any Anstaff Bank location.
On-line condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
