Harley Berry, 95, of Independence, Missouri, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
A graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Floral Hills Cemetery, at Kansas City, Missouri. Arrangements are with Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Harley was born in Deer on May 25, 1924, the son of Molle and Cora (Faught) Berry. He was the husband of the late Iris D. Berry.
