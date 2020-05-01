Services have been provided by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Infant Harley Manns passed through this world on Tuesday, April 21 (2020). Harley was the infant child of Cierra Wall and Josh Manns of Harrison.
During the 7 weeks and 4 days in the womb, Harley touched many lives and was deeply loved by friends and families including the following: grandparents, Mitzi and Buddy Riddell, of Green Forest, and Wes and Christine Martin, of Harrison; great-grandparents, Rita and Seth Wall, of Alpena; and aunts, Trinadi, Makenzie, Ashley and Alisha.
Harley was preceded in death by an infant brother/sister; grandmother, Christine Manns; grandfather, James Manns; and great-great-grandmother, Ruby Armer.
The life of this little baby was a brief gift to us that will live within the hearts of loved ones forever.
