Harley Rose Smith, age 11, of Deer, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2 (2021) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
The daughter of Regina Smith was born on Nov. 9, 2009, in Georgetown, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her great-aunt, Tammie Spears; her great-grandmother, Lee Francis Davenport; and her great-grandfather, William K. Hickman Sr.
Harley enjoyed designing and anime. She designed wolves, flowers and abstracts. She also enjoyed playing video games and loved animals.
Harley is survived by her mother, Regina Smith, of Deer; her grandmother, Shannon Smith, of Deer; her aunts, Jasmin Smith, of Harrison, and Betty Smith, of Austin, Texas; her uncle, Jeremy Freeman and his wife Jenna, of Marble Falls; her cousins, Lindsey Wagley, Rachel Valera, Aubree Freeman and Kenzee Freeman; and numerous great-aunts and uncles.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Wayton Freewill Baptist Church, with Brother Tony Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Wayton Cemetery.
Visitation will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb.6, prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers are Billy Hickman, Shayne Hickman, Jeremy Freeman and Mason Smith.
Honorary pallbearer is Nathaniel Gaither.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
