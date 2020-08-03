Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, with military honors, at Maplewood Cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Harold Dean Bilke, age 87, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 30 (2020). Harold was born on Sept. 23, 1932, in Seneca, Missouri, to the late John Henry Jr. and Johnie Zella (Walters) Bilke.
Harold joined the Naval Reserves for four years and then served in the Navy for two years and was stationed in San Diego, California, during the Korean War. He served as a second class petty officer on board the USS Bellatrix AKA3 and helped teach young marines the techniques of beach landings all along the West Coast. It was in the Navy that he learned his trade as a pipe fitter and then stayed in California and became a master plumber with his own business.
Harold loved all sports but he especially loved watching the Saint Louis Cardinals baseball team. He loved camping across the U.S. and especially camping in the state of Arkansas. He and his wife traveled all over Europe, Australia and China, with several trips on the rivers of Europe.
Harold was a member and past Deacon of First Christian Church in Harrison, where he was a member for 30 years. He will be dearly missed by his family, his church family, and friends.
Harold is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carlene K. Bilke, of Harrison; an older brother, Paul Bilke, of Highlandville, Missouri; his son, John Raymond Bilke and his wife Cherry, of Springfield, Missouri; and a daughter, Leann Robinson, of California.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Lauri; and his sister, Margie Lawson.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, with military honors, at Maplewood Cemetery. Dr. Charles Adair will officiate the service.
Memorials may be made to Ozark Share and Care, 105 Highway 62/65 South, Harrison, AR 72601 or Alzheimer’s Association, Arkansas Chapter, 201 Markham Center Drive, Little Rock, AR 72205.
