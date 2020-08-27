A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date; arrangements with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Harold Grinder, age 91, of Pindall, passed peacefully Monday, Aug. 24 (2020) at Hospice House, Harrison.
He was born Dec. 23, 1928, at Silver Hill, to Harve and Myrtle DePriest Grinder. He grew up on the Buffalo River at the Grinder’s Ferry location where his grandfather, Jim Grinder, operated the ferry crossing Buffalo River.
He was a US Navy veteran and served during the Korean War. He was a skilled woodworker and retired from J & H Custom Furniture. He was a hard worker, beef cattle farmer, avid fisherman, hunter and gardener. His family and the community enjoyed his garden produce especially his turnips. He was always a selfless caring person who always put others needs before his own.
He married Wyauna June Wilson on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1952, in Reno, Nevada, while he was stationed in the US Navy in San Francisco, California. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this year.
He was a member of the Ozark Life UPC Church (formerly Pindall UPC Church) in Pindall, where he was a church deacon for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and five brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, June Grinder, of the home; daughter Kaye (Don) Ardison; daughter Kathy (Jeff) Henthorne and son David (Katie) Grinder, all of Pindall; four grandchildren, Christy (Jason) Honeycutt, of Valley Springs, Brooke (Brett) Timm, of Jackson, Wyoming, Ben (Lori) Henthorne, of Pindall, and Alex (Caitlyn) Grinder, of Harrison; five great-grandchildren, Madelyn Honeycutt, Parker Honeycutt, Sawyer Henthorne, Madelon June Timm and unborn great-granddaughter Harper Grinder; his brother, J.D. Grinder, of St. Joe; and host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and many friends.
Memorials may be made to Ozark Life UPC Church, P.O. Box 253, Pindall, AR 72669 or Anderson Flat Cemetery Fund, 3482 Highway 235, St Joe, AR 72675.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented