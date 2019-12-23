A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Harold Lee Paul, 77, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18 (2019) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
He was born in Harrison on Nov. 28, 1942, the son of the late Fawn and Geneva (Keele) Paul. Harold is survived by his wife of 58 years, Virginia (Battenfield) Paul, and his daughter, Teresa Paul.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison
