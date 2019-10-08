Harvey Williams ,71, of Hilltop, passed away Friday, Oct. 4 (2019) at his home, surrounded by his family members.
He was a member of the Grubb Springs Baptist Church. He was a retiree of the Harrison Fire Department. He was owner and operator of Ozark Mountain Taxidermy.
He is survived by his mother, Ina Williams; his wife, Nora Williams, of the home; one son, Kevin Williams and wife Mirta, of Lowell; two daughters, Debbie Hetz and husband Matt, of Mount Vernon, Missouri, and Teresa Spainhour and husband Kendall, of Mountain Home; two grandsons, Dakota Hetz and wife Ariel, of Republic, Missouri, and Alex Williams, of Lowell; two great-grandchildren, Cali Hetz and Knox Hetz, of Republic, Missouri; four sisters, Jeanie Borland and husband Arden, Norma Faye Carter, Phyllis Nay and husband Bill, and Twila White; and a brother, Larry Williams and his wife Susie.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Borland, and by his father, Lawrance Williams.
A celebration of Harvey's life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Osage Baptist Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
