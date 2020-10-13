Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the funeral home.
Hazel Marie Eddings, age 88, of Harrison, departed from this life on Monday, Oct. 12 (2020) while residing at Somerset Senior Living in Harrison.
Hazel was the daughter of Cletus and Ada Martin, both deceased, and was born on Aug. 15, 1932, at Anderson, Missouri. She was the wife of the late George Eddings.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison. Burial will follow the service at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the funeral home.
If you wish to make a memorial, the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity in Hazel's name.
