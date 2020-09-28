Visitation was held Friday, Sept. 25, a Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison, with burial at Eoff Cemetery.
Hazel Geneva Graham passed from this life on Tuesday, Sept. 22 (2020) at the Promenade Health and Rehabilitation in Rogers, at the age of 91.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1929, in Chimes, to Dewey and Leona (Drewry) Guilliam. She was the wife of the late Dan M. Graham.
Visitation was held Friday, Sept. 25, a Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison. Graveside service followed at Eoff Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
