Hazel I. Layton, age 77, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25 (2020).
The daughter of Robert Eli and Pearlie Mae Cole Reeves, Hazel was born Feb. 5, 1943.
Hazel married Paul Layton on Dec. 24, 1965, in Marianna. She taught in various communities during her education tenure including Marianna, Parkin, Bergman, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Harrison, where she retired in 2003 after 18 years.
Hazel was a long-time member of Eagle Heights Baptist Church in Harrison, former member of First Baptist Church in Harrison, and current member of Lakeview Baptist Church of Northwest Arkansas in Cave Springs. She was the former WMU Director at Eagle Heights Baptist, active in the Angel Tree ministry, Southern Baptist Association projects, and active member and supporter of Harrison Goblin band and athletic booster clubs.
She was also an accomplished seamstress, crafter and dedicated prayer warrior.
Hazel is survived by her husband, Paul; daughters, Kimberly McCurdy, of Rogers, and Katrina Spence, of Cave Springs; two sisters, Jannettye Beard, of Benton, Kansas, and Paula Floyd, of Harrisburg; and four grandchildren, Daxton Spence, Layton Spence, Peyton McCurdy and Kenna McCurdy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and two brothers.
Graveside service will be private at Maple Leaf Cemetery, with Brother Rodney Stromlund officiating.
Pallbearers are Christopher Spence, Daxton Spence, Layton Spence, Charles McCurdy and Dave Stevens.
Honorary pallbearers are Butch Hinson, Russell Bradshaw and Jay Fountain.
