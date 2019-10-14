Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Mineral Springs Freewill Baptist Church, in Muldrow, Okla., with burial at 2 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Muldrow, Okla.
Heather H. Dustman, 45, of Muldrow, Oklahoma, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, at Fort Smith.
The daughter of Gloria Dianne (Daniel) Coombe and Richard Barton was born on Dec. 11, 1973, in Harrison. She was the wife of John Dustman.
Viewing was held 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Muldrow, Oklahoma. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Mineral Springs Freewill Baptist Church in Muldrow, Oklahoma. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. Maplewood Cemetery in Harrison, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service, Inc.
