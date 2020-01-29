Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Northside Church of Christ with burial at
Auman Cemetery; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the church, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Heather Marie Hulsey, 41, of Harrison, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25 (2020) at home.
She was born at Harrison on Dec. 27, 1978, to parents Mike and Cathy Dodson. She graduated Valley Springs High School in 1997 and lived in Boone County all her life. She was a member of Northside Church of Christ.
Heather was a stay-at-home mom to her three children, making sure to attend all of their activities. She was also a “Cheer” Mom, and volunteered her time at Children’s Charity Ministries (CCM). Heather and Adam ran an e-Bay store, and she enjoyed being on the lookout for a bargain.
She was a wonderful wife, mom, daughter, sister and friend. She was fiercely protective of those she loved, especially her children.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth and Loy Dodson, and her grandfather, Gatie McNeil.
Heather is survived by her best friend and husband of 19 years, Adam Hulsey, and her beloved children, Lily, age 16, Avery, age 13, and Ivy, age 3. She is also survived by her parents, Mike and Cathy Dodson; her brother, Chris Dodson; her father and mother-in-law, Ken and Ginny Hulsey; her brother and sister-in-law, Robb and Cindy Hulsey; two nieces and a nephew, Kaelyn Dodson, Zane Hulsey and Kendra Hulsey; her grandmothers, Jearldine McNeil and Carolyn Jones; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and many friends, all of whom loved her and will miss her.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Northside Church of Christ, followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. with Steve Powers officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Auman Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Children’s Charity Ministries in her memory, CCM, P.O. Box 576, Harrison, AR 72602. Donations will be used to purchase a sign for outside the store.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
