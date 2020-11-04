Helen Bolling Agee

Service will be at noon on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Shelton Funeral Home in Decatur, Alabama, with visitation an hour before the service.
Mrs. Agee stepped into glory on Monday, Nov. 2 (2020) at Somerset Senior Living in Harrison.
She was born in Moulton, Alabama, on Oct. 20, 1931, to Gilbert and Bertha Bolling.
Mrs. Agee retired from Monsanto after 38 years and was a member of First Baptist Church in Decatur, Alabama, for 68 years.
Mrs. Agee was preceded in death by her husband in 2015 after 53 years of marriage. She was also preceded by her parents, three brothers and five sisters.
She is survived by one daughter, Donna Sherman and husband John, of Harrison; grandchildren, Leah Mauck (Ricky) of Indiana, and Will Sherman (Elizabeth) of Texas; and five great-grandchildren, Skylar and Emily Sherman, and Carter, John and Harrison Mauck.
Funeral service will be at noon on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Shelton Funeral Home in Decatur, Alabama, with visitation an hour before the service.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Mrs. Agee is survived by many nieces and nephews who will miss her very much.
Commented