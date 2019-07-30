Service: Graveside at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Maplewood Cemetery in Harrison; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Helen D. Bryant, age 84, of Bergman, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 26 (2019). Born in Marion County, on Aug. 30, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Oscar R. Waggoner and Nellie R. Waggoner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otho F. Bryant, of the home, and her nephew, Billy Adams, of Springfield, Missouri.
Helen graduated from Pyatt High School where she thoroughly enjoyed playing basketball with her friends and teammates. After high school, she made her home in St. Louis, Missouri, where she enjoyed waitressing and being a homemaker. She loved reading her Bible daily along with having English architectural interests.
Helen was a woman of grace, loving her God and family, and especially her sister. She was very blessed in having many friends during her lifetime.
Helen leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Marcie Lynn McMillan-Bryant, from Molesey, United Kingdom; two brothers, Roland D. Waggoner and wife Barbara, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and Lucian J. Waggoner and wife Theralyn, of Johnstown, Colorado; her sister, Luci Adams, of Lebanon, Missouri; her nephew, Cameron Waggoner, of Nashville, North Carolina; and five nieces, Tresa Waggoner, of Johnstown, Colorado, Tara Winkler and husband Keith, of Phoenix, Arizona, Retha Kelm, of Nashville, Tennessee, Sheila Sersch and husband Carl, of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Phyllis Smith and husband Mike, of Lebanon, Missouri.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Steve Brannon, Helen’s neighbor, for his many acts of kindness shown to Helen over the years. His support to Helen’s family during her illness is greatly appreciated.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Maplewood Cemetery in Harrison.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
