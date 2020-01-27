Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at East Lawn Cemetery at Marshall; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the funeral home.
Helen Zona Freeny Garrison, age 98, of Leslie, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Thursday, Jan. 23 (2020) at her home with family at her side.
The daughter of John W. Freeny and Anna Lou Williams Freeny was born Oct. 5, 1921, in Washington, Oklahoma. She was the wife of the late Charlie E. Garrison.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. preceding the service. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall.
