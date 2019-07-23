Service: 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Marshall Memorial Gardens; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the funeral home.
Helen Griffin, 93, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, July 23 (2019) at Willard Walker Hospice House in Fayetteville.
The daughter of Coy and Opal (Gregg) Sullivan was born at Leslie, on June 29, 1926.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison. Burial will follow at Marshall Memorial Garden in Marshall. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, Harrison, or Gideon’s International.
