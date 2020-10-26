Helen Jean Kirkham

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison.
Helen Jean Marchand Kirkham, age 79, of Harrison, passed peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 24 (2020) in Fayetteville, at the Willard Walker Hospice Home.
She was born on July 14, 1941, in Galahad, Alberta, Canada, to Ernest and Frances Marchand.
She has joined her husband, Lloyd Kirkham, who passed away in 2011. Lloyd and Helen loved their community of Harrison and were loved back by so many friends and family.
Care giving always came natural to Helen. Since 1962, Helen had been helping people by becoming a nurse until her retirement in 1997. Even after retirement, Helen’s natural ability to help and care for others never stopped and she continued to help by volunteering at North Regional Medical Center. Friends and family would always ask Helen for medical advice and if anyone needed a ride to a medical appointment no matter what state it was in, Helen was always there.
Lloyd and Helen moved to the United States from Canada in 1992 and came to settle in Harrison in 1997 after falling in love with the life and people of the Ozarks.
Helen is survived by her brother, Jim Marchand; her son, Lance and wife Priscilla; her grandson, Kane; as well as nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and many, many friends.
