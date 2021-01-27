Graveside service will beat 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Rock Creek Cemetery in Harriet; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Helen Lea (Hinkle) Watts was born on Oct. 25, 1936, at Harriet, and passed from this life into eternal rest on Monday, Jan. 25 (2021) at Baxter Regional Health Center in Mountain Home, at the age of 84 years and 3 months.
She was the daughter of the late Chester and Mary Ellen (Sutterfield) Hinkle. She was the wife of the late Dennis Watts.
Graveside service will beat 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Rock Creek Cemetery in Harriet. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
At the family’s request memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
Commented