Helen Pauline Reeves, of Harrison, passed from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 30 (2019) at her home. She was 43 years old.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. both on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Holt Memorial Chapel. Minister Steve Powers will officiate. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Police Officers from the Harrison Police Department. Honorary pallbearers are her dear friends and group nicknamed the “Fabulous Five”; Spring Nettell Martin, Jason Hankins, Lori (Friend) Williams, and Holly Burr Hawkins.
The daughter of Bill and Elizabeth (Haynes) Wilcox was born on Nov. 29, 1975, in Harrison.
Pauline worked as a dispatcher for many years in Oklahoma and Arkansas. She worked in Shawnee and Tecumseh in Oklahoma and for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the Harrison Police Department in Arkansas. Pauline loved music and radio and had DJ’d satellite radio shows. She loved singing and had recorded some music for family and friends. Pauline was a cat lover and had raised, loved and spoiled many cats.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Freeman Haynes; her great-grandmother, Anna Davis; and her great-uncle, Joe Cuellar.
Survivors include her parents; one brother, Josh Wilcox; her grandmother, Billie Haynes; aunts and uncles, Kathy (Howard) Petree, Marilyn (Leslie) Young and Don (Janice) Wilcox; great-aunt, Velma Cuellar; a special friend, Jason Deal and his daughters; and many other family and friends.
