Helen Pavur

Helen Marie Pavur, 74, of Harrison, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7 (2019) in Fayetteville.
She was born in Cotter, on July 17, 1945, to Helen Sutherland Doil and Charles Blackmon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Mel Pavur, and a brother.
Helen is survived by her children, Misty Dodson (Scott), Robin Cartwright (Tim Bachman) and Brent Heard (Nona); stepdaughter, Debra Paxton (Jeff); three brothers; 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel, with Howard Gene Saylors officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Leaf Cemetery.
Open visitation will be from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Jake Cartwright, Garrett Cartwright, Kris Pavur, Hunter Isbel, Austin Isbel, Doug Horn and Adam Rush. Honorary pallbearers are Sebastian Rush, WRMC Cardiac ICU Nursing staff and NARMC ER.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: AR SAVES Telestroke Program, ATTN: Conelia Williamson, Program Manager of AR SAVES, 4301 West Markham, Slot 513, Little Rock, AR 72205. Please make checks payable to the AR SAVES Foundation.
