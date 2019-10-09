All services are private; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Helen Reva Rodgers, 94, of Leslie, died Friday, Oct. 4 (2019) at Highland Court in Marshall.
Cremation services are by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. All services will be private. Burial will be in Sulphur Springs Cemetery where Reva will be laid to rest beside her husband, Frank.
The daughter of the late Rolly E.and Bessie Hemphill Studebaker was born Aug. 9, 1925, at Tacoma, Washington. She was the wife of the late Frank J. Rodgers.
